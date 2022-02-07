An alleged attempted assault between two Snellville men resulted in one of the men being shot to death in a street near the city on Saturday night, but the family of the man who died in the shooting is disputing allegations that their family member acted as the aggressor.
Gwinnett County police said Darius Bush, 22, shot and killed Avery Nowlin, also 22, during an altercation on Golfe Links Drive. Officers were called to the scene shortly after 6:45 p.m.
Police and Nowlin's family are offering differing opinions on what happened in the lead up to his death, however.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Bush claimed he was sitting in his car, which was in the parking lot of a residential area, when Nowlin approached the vehicle while carrying a weapon.
"Moments later, a physical altercation was initiated by Avery," Valle said. "Bush, fearing for his life, discharged his firearm, striking Nowlin. At this time, Bush is not being charged with any crimes."
Nowlin's body was found by police lying in the street. He had already died by the time officers arrived at the scene of the shooting.
Valle said police are currently treating the shooting as a case of self defense. The police spokeswoman said Georgia law states, "a person is justified in threatening or using force against another when and to the extent that he or she reasonably believes that such threat or force is necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person against such other's imminent use of unlawful force."
But, Nowlin's grandmother, Linda Holland, said she does not believe events transpired the way Bush told police they occurred. She said her grandson's car was vandalized a few weeks ago and a threat had been made his life two days before the shooting.
But, she said her grandson was not a dangerous person.
"Avery was a humble, peace-loving, compassionate human being, and loved by anyone he met," Holland said. "He would not harm a soul. He's slow to anger and for this altercation to have occurred he would have been provoked. Avery is not here to tell his story but his family is determined to be his voice."
Holland said her grandson worked at a Starbucks on Lavista Road, and that the store closed in his memory.
"This is a testament on Avery's character and personality," Holland said.
Nowlin's grandmother said the family is in the process of hiring a private investigator and attorney to look into the shooting.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
