A 20-year-old woman from Atlanta was sentenced to 25 years, with the first 14 in prison, for committing an armed robbery at a Norcross hotel two years ago.
The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office said Norcross police responded to an armed robbery call at a Microtel Inn and Suites on Nov. 16, 2018.
Upon arrival, a hotel employee said the victim, identified as Donavan Mew, entered the lobby and said he had just been robbed.
Mew told police he and his girlfriend, Jamya Ann Stokes, were asleep in one of the hotel rooms, when Stokes allowed a female into the room. The female was later identified as Stokes' sister, Armauni Stokes.
Armauni Stokes entered the room and pointed a silver colored handgun at Mew’s head. When he attempted to leave, she hit Mew several times with the handgun.
Mew told police Jamya Stokes collected his clothes and $6,000 in cash as Armauni Stokes prevented him from leaving the room.
When he was finally able to force his way past the two women, he exited the room and ran down the hallway toward the lobby.
An investigator obtained security video of the incident that showed Armauni Stokes entering the room, and later Mew running from the room down the hallway as Armauni Stokes and Jamya Stokes followed behind.
Jamya and Armauni Stokes were seen in the video leaving the hotel parking lot in a gray Nissan toward Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
Jamya Stokes was sentenced after just two days on trial, which started March 9.
She was convicted of armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was also acquitted of a battery charge.
