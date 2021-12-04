Fulton County Chief Operating Officer Anna Roach is set to make history for the Atlanta Regional Commission.
Roach was named the sole finalist to become the ARC's new executive director late Friday. She will become the first woman to lead the organization if the ARC board votes to approve her appointment, which it is expected to do, when it meets on Wednesday.
“Anna Roach has extensive knowledge about the Atlanta region, a deep passion for the Atlanta region, and a strong track record of success,” ARC Board Chairman Kerry Armstrong said in a statement. “The search committee evaluated many strong candidates and felt that Anna is best poised to build on the innovative work that’s been taking place at ARC and move the agency forward.”
Roach will replace retiring Executive Director Doug Hooker, who announced earlier this year that he would step down from the position in March 2022. The ARC's retiring leader has led the regional planning organization since 2011.
Hooker's expect successor has served as Fulton County government's chief operating officer since 2017. Roach previously served as the county's chief strategy officer and assistant county manager before that.
She received her bachelor's degree from the State University of New York, College at Cortland and earned her law degree from St. John's University.
She was named the finalist for the ARC executive director position after a national search that was conducted by executive search firm GovHR.
The Atlanta Regional Commission handles regional planning for a variety of issues, ranging from transportation and water use to senior services, for an 11-county footprint that includes Gwinnett County.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
