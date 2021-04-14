After close to a decade at the helm of the Atlanta Regional Commission, Doug Hooker said on Wednesday that he will retire as the organization's executive director a little less than a year from now.
Hooker, who became the ARC's executive director in November 2011, said his retirement will begin March 31, 2022. The agency works primarily with 10 metro Atlanta counties on regional issues such as transportation, senior services, water conservation, workforce development, homeland security and community planning.
The ARC's footprint includes Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Fayette, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties.
“It has been the greatest accomplishment of my career to lead ARC through a transformative journey over these past nine years,” Hooker said. “I am enormously proud of what we have accomplished together as an agency and as a regional force.”
The ARC is set to begin a search for Hooker's successor in the coming months. By announcing his retirement plans this far in advance, it puts the ARC board in a better position to likely have a new executive director picked before Hooker leaves.
ARC Board Chairman Kerry Armstrong praised Hooker for the work he has done for the Atlanta region over the last decade.
"It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside Doug Hooker for the past nine years,” said Kerry Armstrong, ARC’s Chairman. “Doug has brought a depth and breadth to ARC that has served our region well with a myriad of accomplishments. His strategic leadership has continued to provide valuable counsel to the board and our staff ...
“Those of us that know Doug personally admire him not only for his professional leadership, but also for his personal lifetime values as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and humanitarian. He is very much a dear friend.”
