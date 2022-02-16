Gwinnett County has an income equity problem.
That was one of the messages that came out Atlanta Regional Commission Chairman Kerry Armstrong's State of the Region Address to the Gwinnett Chamber at the 1818 Club on Wednesday. Kerry, who described it as an "equity of opportunity" problem, compared two census tracts in the Peachtree Corners and Norcross area to illustrate his point.
The median household income in one tract bordered by Spalding Drive, Holcomb Bridge Road, West Jones Bridge Road, Flippen Trail and the Chattahoochee River is $143,875. Meanwhile, the median household income is only $42,500 per year in a tract located between Interstate 85, Mitchell Road, Buford Highway, Norcross Tucker Road and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
"Gwinnett has a dynamic, diverse economy but it's not working for everyone," Armstrong said.
Gwinnett is not alone in the ARC in having to deal with the issue, according to the regional commission's chairman. The equity issue is a region-wide problem.
But, since Armstrong's audience on Wednesday was made up mostly of people in Gwinnett County's business community, he focused on what the issue looks like in Georgia's second-largest county.
Using the two western Gwinnett census tracts as his example, Armstrong said there is no one single reason why the disparity exists, although he said addressing issues such as mobility could help move the needle on solving the issue.
"It's a complicated question, but we need to understand the disparities and make sure that our communities are providing opportunities for people to succeed and to thrive," he said. "Gwinnett can't truly succeed when so many of us are still struggling."
Armstrong also pointed to data from surveys the ARC has done in the region to show what issues residents are facing in the 11-county region.
One-quarter of Gwinnettians who responded to the ARC's Metro Atlanta Speaks Survey said they would either not be able to pay, or would have to borrow money to cover, a $400 emergency expense. In another statistic, 15% of Gwinnettians said they either have to skip meals or have to reduce the size of their meals to save money on groceries.
"That's too many (people) and we've got to do something about that," Armstrong said.
Rising housing costs is another concern Armstrong highlighted.
He said the median home sale price in Gwinnett increased by 74% between 2013 and 2020, with the median price being $262,000 two years ago. At the same time, only 23,000 units with rents that are less than $1,000 per month have been built in the entire ARC footprint since 2000.
Residential building permits for both single-family and multi-family are also at about one-third of what they were across the region before the recession.
And, 30% of households that participated in ARC surveys reported being "cost burdened," which means they are spending more than 30% of their annual income on housing.
"Metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett County, has long been an affordable place to live, helping fuel our growth and our high quality of life," Armstrong said. "But, we must invest in housing in order to keep this competitive advantage and meet the needs of households across the region.
"Good housing options should be widely available in communities large and small, urban and suburban across all levels of cost. We all need places to live that won't break our budgets while offering access to vital resources like healthy food, proximity to job centers, quality transportation options, health care and so on."
To help address the housing issue, Armstrong said the ARC has established the Metro Atlanta Housing Strategy to help local leaders understand the housing issues their communities face, as well as strategies they can use to tackle those issues.
And, a Gwinnett voice is positioned at the heart of those efforts.
"I'm proud to say (Gwinnett County Commission) Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson is helping to spearhead efforts to bring about change," Armstrong said. "She is chairing the Housing Taskforce whose members are charged with developing a set of commitments and actions to address the housing challenges in their respective jurisdictions."
The Metro Atlanta Housing Strategy can be found online at metroatlhousing.org.
