A 34-year-old band director at an Atlanta private school has been charged with child molestiation and several other crimes after allegedly having sex with a teenage girl who was 14 or 15 years old at the time.
Charles Madison, of Norcross, works at Imhotep Academy, a private school within Atlanta city limits, Cobb County police said.
He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation as a result of an investigation that began on July 28 after the girl's mother saw text messages between her daughter and Madison.
Detectives with the Cobb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit, which conducted the investigation, said Madison's charges are only related to the one girl, though "it is possible there may be additional victims."
According to an arrest warrant, between May 24 and July 26, Madison talked to the girl about "how she could get out of the house so that he could pick her up."
Madison ultimately was able to pick up the victim at the Publix on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton, where he then took her to a "vacant townhome lot in the immediate area," the warrant said, and had sex with her.
He is also accused of rubbing the girl's chest while kissing her.
Madison currently remains in the Cobb County jail without bond. Imhotep Academy did not immediately respond to the Daily Post's request for comment.