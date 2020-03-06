A 32-year-old Atlanta man, Timothy Wingfield, was sentenced last month for a robbery he committed at a hotel in Norcross in 2018.
Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Tracey Mason sentenced Wingfield to 20 years with the first 15 years in prison for armed robbery and theft by taking.
According to a summary of the evidence at the trial, the victim, Joshua Collins, was visiting a female friend, Christina Day, at a hotel located at 7049 Jimmy Carter Blvd. on Dec. 31, 2018.
A male with medium-length dreadlocks forced his way into the room and took Collins' keys, wallet, phone and cash at gunpoint. He also took Day out of the room at gunpoint and fled the scene in Collins' car.
Police searched the area to locate the stolen car, fearing that Day had been kidnapped. After a short chase, Chamblee police located the car abandoned near a small strand of woods and found a woman's purse containing a gun, several phones, ID and wallet.
Police found in the phone that Day had conspired with "Gecci Lavinci," later identified as Wingfield's screen name, to set up Collins to be robbed.
Detective Dana Laney obtained records of the text messages between Day and Wingfield, which showed they had planned and executed a robbery for the purpose of stealing Collins' black Mercedes-Benz.
Collins picked Wingfield out of a line up. At the trial, Wingfield claimed he had left his phone in a hotel room and someone else must have taken it to communicate with and rob Day.
The defendant became disruptive and refused to participate in his own trial when Laney proved his identity, the summary of the evidence at the trial stated.
Wingfield was acquitted of two other charges at his trial — aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
