Two Duluth men are facing murder charges in the death of an Atlanta man who died earlier this month from wounds he sustained in a beating that occurred in December.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Bryan Alvarado, 21, and Yeison Alvarado, 23, have been charged with allegedly killing Raul Diaz-Villalba, 52. Diaz-Villalba was attacked on Dec. 20 and officers found him unconscious and bleeding with multiple lacerations, a swollen face, wounds all over his head and discoloration. The officers provided aid at the scene and Gwinnett fire officials took him to a local hospital.
"Through the investigation Detectives learned the suspects and victim got into a physical altercation over money," Valle said.
Diaz-Villalba died on Jan. 14 and the Gwinnett Medical Examiner's Office concluded this week that the injuries to his head were the cause of death.
The suspects have each been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, robbery and false imprisonment.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
