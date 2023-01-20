Two Duluth men are facing murder charges in the death of an Atlanta man who died earlier this month from wounds he sustained in a beating that occurred in December.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Bryan Alvarado, 21, and Yeison Alvarado, 23, have been charged with allegedly killing Raul Diaz-Villalba, 52. Diaz-Villalba was attacked on Dec. 20 and officers found him unconscious and bleeding with multiple lacerations, a swollen face, wounds all over his head and discoloration. The officers provided aid at the scene and Gwinnett fire officials took him to a local hospital.