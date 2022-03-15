Asian-American community leaders and elected officials will pause in Gwinnett on Wednesday night to remember the victims who died a year ago in shootings at two Asian-owned businesses in metro Atlanta.
The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate will host a commemoration of the victims in Norcross on Wednesday, which marks the one-year anniversary of the shootings. Eight people died in the shootings at businesses in Atlanta and Cherokee County, and six of them were people of Asian descent.
The commemoration event will take place from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta’s Cultural Center, which is located at 5900 Brook Hollow Parkway, in Norcross. The event will also live streamed at youtu.be/IrGIMrEv_t8 for people who cannot attend in person. People who do attend in person are encouraged to wear face masks due to the ongoing pandemic.
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson, will deliver remarks by video.
In-person speakers will include U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, state Reps. Sam Park and Pedro Marin, state Sen. Michelle Au, Korean Central Presbyterian Church of Atlanta Pastor Han Byung, Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate Chair Roger Baik Kyu Kim, Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta President Simon Lee, Republic of Korea (South Korea) Consulate General Yoonjoo Park and Hosea Helps CEO Elisabeth Omilami.
Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate Secretary-General Michelle Kang will serve as the mistress of ceremonies for the event.
The event is expected to include a reflection on anti-Asian hate efforts over the last year and a security seminar, led by the Department of Homeland Security, for individuals and business owners.
