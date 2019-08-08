Good Sports and the Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation donated new physical education equipment to Richards Middle School in Lawrenceville in July.
The two organizations partnered to donate boxes of basketballs, footballs, jerseys, cones and other equipment the school can utilize for before-school intramural sports, after-school club sports and P.E. during connections.
“It was so needed,” former Richards coach Deborah Wyatt said. “The balls that we have — it seems like they only last for a year.”
The Atlanta Falcons have worked with Richards Middle School before. Former Central Gwinnett High School football standout and Richards Middle alum Jonathan Massaquoi gave a motivational talk in 2013.
Discovery High School also previously donated uniforms and soccer balls to the middle school to support Richards’ club soccer team.
The school submitted a video, which was published on YouTube, to be selected to earn new equipment.
Richards Middle School opened in 1987. It’s part of the Discovery cluster of schools.