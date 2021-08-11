A single mother and her two children got a big shock Tuesday when they went by the home that Habitat for Humanity built for them in Dacula.
The mother, Jomayra Fortuna, thought her family would just be stopping by the home to consider ideas for furniture. Instead, as the family pulled into the driveway, they were greeted by former Atlanta Falcons star Warrick Dunn, who informed them that his foundation and Aaron's had already taken care of furnishing the entire house.
To top it off, they learned the furniture was already in place in the home.
"I just want to thank you, Jomayra, for your commitment to wanting to put you guys in a safe environment and for the sacrifices that you made," Dunn told the family. "Congratulations on your new home."
Fortuna is a health care aide and a native of the Dominican Republic. Her daughter, Ashley, 15, is a high school student and her son, Randy, 21, is a student at the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus.
The single mother said she has had to work 14 to 16 hours a day to be able to provide for her kids. While that has been a struggle, she said she was appreciative for the support of Dunn, Aaron's and Habitat for Humanity to now have a fully furnished house to call home.
"It means a lot because I always wanted my kids to be in a safe environment, and keep them safe and keep them in safety as much as I can, and God has gave us the opportunity now to have that dream come true," Fortuna said.
In all, Warrick Dunn Charities Inc. and Aaron's provided $10,000 in furniture for Fortuna's family, and the foundation and its financial partners, including Ryan Jumonville, also gave the family $5,000 for down payment assistance. The help is part of the charity's "Homes for the Holidays" program.
This is the 193rd home that Warrick Dunn Charities has furnished for single-parent families. It was also the ninth time that the organization has partnered with Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity to furnish a home in Gwinnett County.
Dunn was inspired to help single parent families have furnished homes, starting in 1997, because of a dream his mother had to own her own home. He said she died before she could realize that dream.
"Every opportunity to impact a family's life is special," Dunn said. "When you see them go through that front door, that's a life changing moment. It never gets old. Those are the moments that I can reflect on maybe when I'm having a bad day or need some joy."
Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Brent Bohanan said the work that Dunn's foundation is a major help to families who are trying to move into a home of their own.
"Especially for a single mother," Bohanan said. "I know one of the things (Fortuna) was worried about was how she was going to furnish the home because I was just talking to her and said, 'Well now you don't have to worry about moving your stuff.' She said, 'All I had to move was clothes, I was wondering how I was going to be able to furnish it.
"So, that's a big thing for a single mom."
As the family was led around the house by Dunn, they got to see all of new property that they now own. There was a living room with couches, a coffee table and a TV and next to that was the fully stocked kitchen with plates set out on the dining table and an apple pie in a glass pie case.
Ashley and Randy each had furnished bedrooms that were designed incorporating color preferences and interests of the family members — Randy, for example, is a University of Georgia Bulldogs fan so his room had some UGA gifts in it.
Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity officials had asked the family for the information, but did not tell them exactly why they needed it. Fortuna also got a room designed to fit her preferences.
"She just said, 'Well, that explains why everybody's been asking us so many questions,' "Bohanan said.
There is an office that can double as a guest room and the family also got a furnished bathroom and a washer and dryer. The deck on the back of the house has also been furnished in case the family wants to hang out there.
As the family walked around the house, they frequently gasped and exclaimed "Wow," "Oh my God" and "It's so nice in here" at each new revelation.
"At first, I thought I was still dreaming," Fortuna said after the tour. "It was like a dream. We've been blessed."
Her children were equally excited about their new bedrooms.
"I didn't have that much creative freedom (before)," Ashley said. "but, now seeing my new room and how decorated it is, it's so amazing."
Randy said the fact that the family put in some "sweat equity" to help Habitat for Humanity build the house made him appreciate being able to live there even more. When Habitat builds homes for families, members of those families line up with volunteers to swing hammers and drive nails to help the house rise from the ground.
"It was just an experience because I'd never had someone help me do stuff like that before," he said. "And, afterward, I was like, 'OK, this is really fun' ... I want to keep doing it (for other families)."
