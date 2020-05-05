As the economy continues to take a hit from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta Community Food Bank is looking to increase efforts to help residents in Gwinnett County have access to food.
Food Bank President and CEO Kyle Waide hinted at a Community Food Center, which would reportedly open in south Gwinnett in June, during a virtual town hall last week. Spokeswoman Heather Moon it is premature to announce all of the details just yet, however.
"The Atlanta Community Food Bank has purchased space for the CFC in Gwinnett County, but our plans have slowed and changed significantly due to the rapid spread of COVID-19," Moon said. "At this time we don't even have a solidified open date and other pertinent details."
The fact that the Atlanta Community Food Bank is looking at opening a center in Gwinnett may not be as big of a surprise as it may seem. During a call-in appearance on GPB's Political Rewind last week, Waide said the people who are experiencing food insecurity do not always fit a stereotype.
They are not all in the city of Atlanta either, he said.
"The people who are food insecure ... are not always who we think," Waide said on the program. "Food insecurity is prevalent everywhere across the state. In our service territory, half of the food insecure population live in suburban census tracts. You have significant levels of food insecurity in counties like Gwinnett and Cobb. You have food insecurity in cities like Sandy Springs.
"It is fundamentally an economic problem where people's sources of income don't line up with their expense burdens and that forces them to not be able to buy enough food."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.