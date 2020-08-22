If the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s community partners are like franchisees who distribute food from the organization, then the food bank’s new Community Food Center in south Gwinnett is like a corporate-owned McDonald’s, according to food bank President Kyle Waide.
Instead of providing food to clients through partners, the new center off U.S. Highway 78, at 1979 Parker Court in unincorporated Stone Mountain, will give the Atlanta Community Food Bank the ability to directly distribute the food to people in need in the area.
It is the first such center that the food bank has opened in metro Atlanta.
“In effect, it’s like the difference between you know how McDonald’s has franchisees and they also have company-owned stores,” Waide said. “This would be like a company-owned store. It will be a facility where we distribute food to families. We will also engage volunteers to help us with that work, and we’ll use it as a drop site where our partners who work in that part of the region can come and pick up their orders from us rather going to our main headquarters in East Point.”
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works in 29 counties in Georgia and partners with about 700 community partners in that service area.
The way the food bank has previously distributed food is that those partners got food from the food bank and then turned around and distributed the food in their respective communities.
“We’re essentially a wholesalers most of the time and then all of these are partners serve as our retail footprint,” Waide said. “So, we typically don’t serve clients directly.
“Well, as part of our strategic plan, we identified a need for us to get more involved in direct service to clients because there are just gaps in that network of partners. There are places where we just don’t have enough partners to meet the need in the community, and so the Community Food Center concept is one of a couple of different strategies for us to fill in those gaps.”
Families will be able to get perishable and non-perishable food items, and possibly some non-food items as well. Waide said the amount of time that food will last a family will depend on both the size of the family and how much food they pick up. On average they could be taking the equivalent of about 40 meals, he estimated.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank anticipates being able to serve about 200 families a week initially through the center while it works out any kinks that may arise in the system.
“Over time, it’s going to grow,” Waide said. “We think in first year, we’ll distribute the equivalent of more than 500,000 meals, and we feel that the second year will be larger than that, and it will keep growing.”
Waide said Gwinnett was picked to house the first Community Food Center because of changes in the county’s population as the population has ballooned.
Gwinnett is currently the second most populous county in Georgia, behind Fulton County, but it is projected to grow become the state’s most populous county within the next few decades. It’s anticipated that Gwinnett will be home to about 1.5 million residents by at least 2050.
“Gwinnett County, like many suburban counties, have seen a massive change in its population over the last 15 to 20 years,” Waide said. “Certainly the population has gotten bigger, it’s gotten more diverse and there are higher levels of poverty and food insecurity now in Gwinnett County.
“We’ve been working with the Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia and other business and nonprofit partners in Gwinnett County to grow our food distribution in the county so we could meet more of the need. Given the high quality of those partnerships, we felt Gwinnett was the perfect place to open the first of these centers.”
Anyone who wants to seek food assistance from the Community Food Center should call 678-553-5994 to make an appointment.
