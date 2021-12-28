A previous Peach Drop in Atlanta is shown in this image from FOX 5 Atlanta. The city of Atlanta announced on Tuesday that the traditional New Year's event, which had already not been held in the last two years, would be canceled this year because of a new spike in COVID-19 cases.
Fans of the annual Peach Drop in Atlanta who were hoping to see the New Year's tradition finally return this week received some disappointing news on Tuesday — and they can blame COVID-19.
The city had been preparing to bring the event back on Friday night after a two year absence, but Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced on Tuesday afternoon that the event has been cancelled because of a new spike in COVID cases. That extends the Peach Drop drought to three years.
"In consultation with public health officials, we made the very difficult decision to cancel the Peach Drop," Bottoms said in a statement. "As positive COVID-19 cases rise, I encourage everyone to be safe, get vaccinated and follow CDC guidelines."
In the last week, Fulton County's two-week new case rate has jumped from 399 cases per 100,000 residents to 1,284 cases, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The two-week positivity rate also jumped in Fulton, going from 13.2% on Dec. 21 to 22.8% as of Tuesday.
The two-week rates in the counties surrounding Fulton also increased significantly between Dec. 21 and Tuesday. Cobb went from 326 per 100,000 residents to 1,012 cases while Gwinnett went from 266 to 679 cases. Cherokee's two-week rate went from 209 to 548 cases while Forsyth's rate went from 223 to 636 cases.
DeKalb increased from 287 to 894 cases while Rockdale went from 442 to 1,301 cases.
Along the metro area's south side increases were seen in Henry (292 to 1,135 cases), Clayton (375 to 1,105 cases), Fayette (380 to 906 cases) and Coweta went from 335 to 887 cases.
Meanwhile, Douglas County's two-week new case rate went from 269 to 1,107 cases in the span of a week.
Georgia's two-week new case rate increased from 240 cases per 100,000 residents to 660 cases per 100,000 residents over the last week.
