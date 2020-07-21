Atlanta Braves announcer Jeff Francoeur announced on Twitter Tuesday night he has tested for COVID-19.
The Gwinnett County native and former Parkview High School two-sport standout said he is asymptomatic and doesn't feel sick, but that he will be away from the team in self-quarantine until he is cleared to return.
I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and feel fine, but I will be in self-quarantine until I’m cleared to get back to the broadcast booth with Chip and Tom. In the interim, I’ll be following the Braves on FOX Sports South. Please keep safe and wear a mask.— Jeff Francoeur (@JeffFrancoeur) July 21, 2020
Francoeur was slated to call the Braves 2020 season opener against the New York Mets on Friday night along with Chip Caray and former Braves pitcher Tom Glavine.
