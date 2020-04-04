A club of metro Atlanta entrepreneurs showed respect and admiration to local law enforcement's role in the fight against COVID-19 by donating personal protective equipment to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office for their use as well as the use of healthcare agencies.
Chief Lou Solis accepted a donation of 10,000 masks from members of the Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club, which raised money to purchase the masks and air freight them to Atlanta for distribution to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, Assisted Living Association of Georgia and the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
The masks will be used by Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office medical staff, GCSO staff and inmates at Gwinnett County Jail.
Solis said this donation couldn’t be more timely and expressed his deep appreciation on behalf of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.
"It’s inspiring to see such generosity and caring in the midst of a crisis," Deputy Shannon Volkodav wrote in an email to the Daily Post. "These local business leaders set a great example for our community to follow and they have stressed the importance of working together to face the difficulties created by a pandemic. Many of these club members are business owners facing the same hardships, but they chose to work together to serve their community in a big way. It’s both humbling and inspiring to see such commitment from members of the community we serve."
The Atlanta Chinese Entrepreneur Club was founded in March of 2017. It has member from all backgrounds and operates with the mission to provide a platform for metro-Atlanta Chinese business owners to learn, share ideas and help support one another.
The club periodically hosts lectures and seminars to provide entrepreneurs a space to share experiences of management and cooperation, as well as learn from one another.
The club is dedicated to giving back to society through social activities to increase its influence in commercial and political areas in the U.S.
