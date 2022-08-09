Although the cancellation of the prestigious Summer World University Games was unhappy news for competitors representing Kim’s K Taekwondo, the students more than made up for it with championship performances on national and international mats.
“Will (Shin) and I were part of the men’s freestyle team for the Summer World University Games that was set for June in China, but unfortunately that was postponed for the second time,” said David Lee, a student at the Duluth-based dojo operated by Grandmaster Sungjin Kim. “So preparing for that this past year — really, the whole year — was disappointing. The team trials were in March and then it was postponed until next summer.”
David, a rising sophomore at Georgia State, and his older brother Daniel, along with teammates William Shin, Bomin Kim and Gahui Kim, all had an opportunity to excel this summer.
In July, the Lee brothers and Shin were on the gold-medal-winning Under-30 male team at the USA Taekwondo National Championships in Salt Lake City, and Bomin Kim placed first in the male junior (15-17) division. In addition, Gahui Kim was a national champion in the female junior (15-17) division. The group — known as Team K — brought three gold medals, five silvers and five bronzes from Utah.
And at the Goyang 2022 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Seoul, Korea, Bomin Kim again distinguished himself in the junior division and Team USA walked away with 26 medals and a top-three finish.
“I was lucky enough to become a world champion that day,” said Bomin Kim, a junior at North Gwinnett High School.
“This has definitely been our best year yet,” added Daniel Lee, a junior at Duke who has been studying taekwondo for most of his life.
Although the award-winning Kim’s K Taekwondo has historically performed well on the international stage (“We’re always traveling — always on the plane,” said Daniel Kim), this year has been particularly memorable, despite the disappointment of missing the Summer World University Games.
“A few aspects are pretty routine,” said Daniel Lee. “We go to nationals and consistently medal, but it’s only been in the last two years that we started achieving gold in such high-level national competitions. And one very different thing for us was going to South Korea to compete. That was a first for any of our team members this year.”
“We created a lot of national champions this year,” said David Lee. “It’s not always like this, but we put in a lot of hard work to make sure we got good results and Salt Lake City was really special for us because of that.”
The competitors point to the guidance they’ve received from Sungjin Kim’s counsel as a key element to their success.
“None of this would be possible without our incredible coach and master,” said David Lee, “We’ve been traveling to local, state, national and international-level competitions and he’s been by our side through all of it.”
“I’ve been here since the studio opened in 2017,” said Gahui Kim. “Every practice has meant a lot to me and I’ve been working very hard.”
There’s one more summer-season competition for Team K, the President’s Cup, and then it looks like the Lee brothers and Shin will move along to other opportunities while Bomin Kim and Gahui Kim continue to train for future events.
“This most recent Nationals was probably my last competition in Poomsae, due to focusing on school and work,” said Shin, a sophomore at Georgia State and a Peachtree Ridge alum. “For the past year I’ve come here every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It’s kind of sad and it’s been a huge part of my life and I’ve been thinking about (continuing) competition in different divisions, but I haven’t made up my mind yet.”
“Bomin and Gahui will continue competing as per usual,” said Daniel Lee. “Because studies and extracurricular activities are picking up, I’m leaving competition and I want to pick up more of a coaching role and I want to become an instructor at the Duke taekwondo club and teach athletes there.”
