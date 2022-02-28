With Gwinnett County school board member Everton Blair running for state school superintendent, candidates are lining up to run for his seat on the Board of Education.
At least three candidates have emerged with plans to run for the District 4 seat that Blair currently holds. Blair's term concludes at the end of this year and the winner of the nonpartisan school board election on May 24 will take his place starting in 2023.
The school board races had previously been set to be partisan races, with primaries in the spring and a general election in November. That changed last week when Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation moving the school board to nonpartisan elections starting this year, however.
The May 24 election date will now be critically important to any Gwinnett voters who is interested in Gwinnett County Public Schools because whoever wins that election will take office in November. There will not be an election for school board seats in November.
So far, at least former Snellville Mayor Kelly Kautz, Snellville-based attorney Alexis Williams and Tucker resident Adrienne Simmons have emerged as candidates for the seat. Simmons filed paperwork with the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission to begin fundraising efforts on Feb. 19 while Williams filed hers on Feb. 22.
Kautz does not have paperwork listed on the Georgia Campaign Finance Commission's website, but she has announced her campaign on Facebook.
Kautz served as Snellville's mayor for four years during a tumultuous time in the city's history marked with battles between Kautz and members of the City Council. She also works as an attorney.
On her campaign website, Kautz called for addressing school discipline policies, restoring vocational education in local schools, streamlining the IEP for special education services, restoring the district to being the top one in the state and to "remove politics from education and restore common sense."
"I want to put an end to blanket, one size fits all policies," Kautz said. "Our school system is too diverse for that way of thinking. What works and is best for the northern part of Gwinnett is not going to meet the needs of the schools in the southern part of Gwinnett that comprise District 4."
Meanwhile, Williams is an attorney who is calling for more transparency on curriculum and the appeals process, the board to be more "inviting" toward parents at board meetings and ensuring students are enrolled in a world class education system.
On her campaign Facebook page, Williams said she is "fighting for 'Education' and not 'Indoctrination'" and declared "Let's keep politics out of education." She expanded on that more on her campaign website.
"Let me be clear on why I’m running," Williams said on the website. "I can’t stand by as social emotional learning, critical race theory, comprehensive sexual education, and mandates are put above the safety and education of children. We need to promote sound district policies that invite parents into the conversation."
A campaign website or social media account could not be found for Simmons.
Qualifying for the school board elections will take place the week of March 7. Gwinnett County school board District 2 is also up for election this year.
Voters will know the definite list of candidates for school board Districts 2 and 4 after qualifying week ends.
