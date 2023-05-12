For Lawrenceville resident Sam Kaplan, the idea that he would graduate from college when he was 72 was inconceivable even minutes before he enrolled in Georgia Gwinnett College four years ago.

As unlikely as it may have seemed a few years ago, Kaplan, who retired in 2013, walked across the stage during GGC's commencement ceremony at the Gas South Arena on Thursday and graduated with a degree in cinema and media arts. He was one of more than 650 students who graduated from GGC during the ceremony.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

