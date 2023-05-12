For Lawrenceville resident Sam Kaplan, the idea that he would graduate from college when he was 72 was inconceivable even minutes before he enrolled in Georgia Gwinnett College four years ago.
As unlikely as it may have seemed a few years ago, Kaplan, who retired in 2013, walked across the stage during GGC's commencement ceremony at the Gas South Arena on Thursday and graduated with a degree in cinema and media arts. He was one of more than 650 students who graduated from GGC during the ceremony.
And, he did it with a 3.975 grade point average and summa cum laude honors, which is the highest academic honors an undergraduate student can earn.
"This is totally unexpected," Kaplan said. "It's kind of exciting. I've had so many people congratulate me that I haven't heard from in years, but I'm really proud. I really enjoyed being in college and being around the kids and learning. I think all older people should do it ...
"(But) five minutes before I registered, five minutes before I heard it on the radio that they were offering this course, if you had told me I would be going to college, I would have laughed at you. It was a very spur of the moment thing, but I'm really glad I did it."
Kaplan graduated from high school more than 50 years ago, but he said that wasn't the right time for him to attend college.
So, he got a job. Over the years, Kaplan held down several jobs. He ran a cleaning service and a telemarketing company. He later worked for an electronics wholesale distributor. At one point over the decades, he worked as a part-time taxi driver as well.
He also began a family, raising five kids who grew up and eventually made him a grandfather 15 times over. Amid all of that, going back and getting a college degree just wasn't something that was in the cards.
"Life just got in the way," Kaplan said.
So, what made Kaplan decide, when he was 68, to enroll in college? It was a radio commercial for GGC's then-new cinema and media arts program.
He was driving his car up State Route 316 when the commercial came on the radio. He'd already been retired for about six years by that point so work was no longer an obstacle, and the kids were grown up and out of the house.
Plus, the degree sounded interesting.
"I've always liked writing and creating stories," Kaplan said. "I'm more of a storyteller. That's what my mother would say when I was in trouble as a kid. But, I like creating unusual stories and I was driving down 316 and I heard that Georgia Gwinnett College was going to offer a degree in scriptwriting, and I just pulled off and registered five minutes later.
"I have a lot of ideas that I think would make great screenplays, but a screenplay is very different from writing a short story or a novel and there are a lot of different things you have to do when writing a screenplay. It's totally different and I needed to learn how to do that properly so I think GGC gave me a good foundation."
With his new degree, he's hoping to become a screenwriter, either for television or films. His 98-year-old mother, Virginia Kaplan — who was in the crowd to watch her first-born son graduate on Thursday — is certain he will do well in the profession.
"With his new degree, he's going to be so successful in anything he does," she said. "And, who knows, I might even be in the movies."
Sam Kaplan is working on finishing a miniseries he began as a screening writing project for one of his classes. It's about a street preacher who becomes a serial killer.
"He actually believes he's doing God's work, because once someone turns their life back to God, he feels like they should be killed instantly so they won't sin and go to Hell," Kaplan said. "It's kind of wild."
Of course, Kaplan is graduating from college right after a screenwriter's strike began. He said the strike has prevented him from negotiating right now for work as a screenwriter, but he's taking the time to get ready to have work to pitch when the strike ends by working on his writing.
"It doesn't stop me from writing," he said. "I just can't get representation with anybody connected with the writer's guild or any studio that hires writer's guild writers so I have to wait until after the strike to do that."
And Kaplan had several family members cheering him on at the commencement. In addition to his mother, other family members who were on hand to see him receive his diploma were some of his siblings, his children and a couple of his grandchildren.
"I am so proud of him," an elated Virginia Kaplan said after the ceremony. "He had many challenges, but he persevered and I am so pleased, delighted and very, very proud."
Brett Kaplan, who is one of Sam's sons, was equally proud of his father.
Throughout all of the things that the father did over the five decades between his high school graduation and his enrolling at GGC, he encouraged his children to go to school and advance to college.
"He really guided us all through school," Brett Kaplan said. "I used to go to a private school in high school, and we lived an hour away from the school and my dad would drive me to school every single day, and drive back to work in Auburn ... and picked us up at the end of the day.
"It was two hours out of his day, or more than that, to make sure that we got a good education and helped us to get into college. So, I'm glad it's his turn. I really, really am. I'm just so excited to see him graduating and pulling off the dream for himself that he made sure we all got."
But, for Sam Kaplan, walking across the commencement stage was a relief after four years of classes — even in subjects, like math and science, that wasn't as fond of — and learning the ropes of the TV and filmmaking craft.
"It was relief that I did it, that I had this big accomplishment that I never dreamed I'd be doing," Kaplan said. "And, I was very excited that I could graduate."
