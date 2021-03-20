A new residential community between Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and the Chattahoochee River in Duluth will soon welcome its first residents.
Homebuilder Ashton Woods announced the Encore community will open this summer in the former Hooch Golf Club location. The development will have 465 homes, including single-family homes and townhomes, on 146 acres splits into six village-style residential districts.
“Before we even broke ground on the community, Encore received accolades for Residential Deal of the Year,” said Lori Brown, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for the Ashton Woods Atlanta division. “We are excited to see that vision become a reality and to provide homebuyers the opportunity to personalize the beautiful home plans we curated for this community.”
The final number of lots include in Encore is just under half of the 971 lots that were originally proposed in 2019.
The six village districts are Encore Row; Encore Cottages; Encore Estates; Village at Encore River Estates at Encore; and Riverview at Encore. Encore Row include 73 18-foot townhomes and 88 26-foot townhomes while Encore Cottages includes 80 40-foot single family homes. Meanwhile Encore Estates includes 83 50-foot single family homes, Village at Encore includes 65 40-foot single-family homes, River Estates at Encore includes 52 75-foot single-family homes and Riverview at Encore includes 24 90-foot single-family homes.
"Convenient to the work centers of both Atlanta and Alpharetta and zoned for the award-winning Chattahoochee Elementary, Coleman Middle and Duluth High Schools, Encore provides an ideal location for commuters and families," Ashton Woods officials said in an announcement. "In addition to the community amenities which include a tennis center, pool and community clubhouse, Encore’s green spaces, parks and trails connect to a larger trail system of the Chattahoochee River Corridor — perfect for homebuyers to be inspired by life along the riverside."
Anyone who would like additional information about Encore, who would like to sign up for the Encore community VIP list, is encouraged to visit www.ashtonwoods.com/atlanta/encore.
