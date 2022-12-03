This rendering shows what a Whataburger store looks like. The Texas-based restaurant chain, which opened a Kennesaw location to long lines this week, is set to open a location at the Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford in 2023.
The long lines to get into the new Whataburger location in Kennesaw could be a look into what can be expected at The Exchange @ Gwinnett next year when the Buford Whataburger location opens its doors.
Whataburger announced earlier this year that the Buford store would be one of six locations that the Texas-based restaurant chain planned to open in Georgia in 2023. Construction on the Buford restaurant has proceeded in the months since then, but the chain has not yet announced an exact opening date.
The restaurant will have 3,746-square feet of space, according to development permits filed with Gwinnett County in March.
In addition to the Buford location, which will overlook Buford Drive at the entrance to the Exchange @ Gwinnett, Whataburger will open locations in Cumming, Commerce, Dawsonville and two locations in Athens in 2023.
A Woodstock location was expected to open by the end of this year.
Last year, Snellville officials said the developer working on the Scenic Pointe on Scenic Highway had been in talks to include a Whataburger location in that development, and even included a rendering of a Whataburger location in its proposed site elevations that were submitted to city officials for consideration. A Snellville location was not mentioned in the chain's announcement about its metro Atlanta expansion in March, but county records show Whataburger submitted a building permit application to Gwinnett officials two days before Thanksgiving for a new store at 1436 Scenic Highway.
The Kennesaw location opened to long lines of cars on Monday. On Friday, the drive-thru line for the restaurant wrapped around the building and out of parking lot and down a street behind the store. Two Cobb County police officers were on hand to direct traffic.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
