Whataburger rendering 1.jpg (copy)

This rendering shows what a Whataburger store looks like. The Texas-based restaurant chain, which opened a Kennesaw location to long lines this week, is set to open a location at the Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford in 2023.

 File Photo

The long lines to get into the new Whataburger location in Kennesaw could be a look into what can be expected at The Exchange @ Gwinnett next year when the Buford Whataburger location opens its doors.

Whataburger announced earlier this year that the Buford store would be one of six locations that the Texas-based restaurant chain planned to open in Georgia in 2023. Construction on the Buford restaurant has proceeded in the months since then, but the chain has not yet announced an exact opening date.