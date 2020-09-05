U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., stood before a packed dining room full of supporters during a campaign appearance at Mojitos Cuban American Bistro in Peachtree Corners this past week, and her biggest supporter in Georgia was standing just off stage among the crowd: Gov. Brian Kemp.
Gov. Brian Kemp has been joining Loeffler on the campaign trail around the state at times in recent days to support her campaign for this year's special election to fill the remainder of her seat. Kemp appointed Loeffler to the seat late last year to replace retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson until a special election could be held in November to fill the remainder of Isakson's unexpired term.
"When you think about it," Kemp said after the Peachtree Corners event on Wednesday. "She's a lot like our president, she's a lot like our senior Sen. David Perdue. They didn't grow up in politics. They didn't make their way in politics. they were business people. They were proven. They were successful. They were outsiders. I personally think right now people want outsiders in D.C. to go up there and fight for Georgians no matter what (and) not be held to influence by any party leaders or other bureaucrats, lobbyists anything else.
"She didn't owe anything to anybody up there and that appealed to me."
Loeffler is facing a large field of candidate in the jungle special election to fill her seat, but one of her most high profile opponents is fellow Republican, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga. Along with the fact that Georgia's senior senator, U.S. Sen. David Perdue is also up for election this year, the open nature of the special election has made the seat a major target for national Democrats looking to flip the seat.
Both Collins and Loeffler have made appearances in Gwinnett in recent weeks, highlighting the extent to which they are looking to get the county's support in the special election.
Given the fact that one of the biggest stories out of the race is the back and forth, sometimes bitter, between Loeffler's and Collins' campaigns, however, the fact that Kemp is hitting the campaign trail to support his appointee is a big deal.
But, then again, anytime a sitting governor hits the campaign trail to support another candidate in the state, it's going to turn heads.
"The governor and I are united in working for Georgians and making sure that Georgians have everything they need to get back to their normal lives to go to work, church and school," Loeffler said after Wednesday's campaign event.
During her speech to supporters in Peachtree Corners, Loeffler thanked Kemp and his wife, Marty, for supporting her. She hit on several familiar themes that are hallmarks of the Republican party in her speech, such as promising to protect unborn children, support gun owners under the Second Amendment, attacking Planned Parenthood, pledging support for President Donald Trump and police, blaming China for the COVID-19 pandemic and calling for continued construction of a border wall pushed by the president.
She pointed to the ongoing issue concerning her support of Trump and police while co-owning a team in the WNBA, which has supported the Black Lives Matter movement, as well.
Loeffler painted a picture of the slogan "Black Lives Matter" and group the WNBA is supporting as two separate things.
"The WNBA supported a political organization, BLM," Loeffler said. "It's very different from the statement, 'Black Lives Matter.' There is no place for racism in this country and every African-American life is important. We have to root out racism where it exists, but that's not what this organization is about. This is a marxist organization. They've been built on socialist principals. They want to defund the police. They don't believe in the nuclear family, that's moms and dads. They've been anti-semitic. They promoted violence across our country and I had to draw the line."
Loeffler's assertion about "BLM" is one frequently made about the Black Lives Matter movement. Politifact investigated the allegation, determining that it originated after one of three BlackLivesMatter.com co-founders said in a 2015 interview that she and another co-founder were "trained marxists."
The fact-checking website determined, however, that the political stances of the co-founders did not mean all people who join the "Black Lives Matter" movement are marxists.
Loeffler also pointed to attacks made against her, including allegations that she used information gathered at a Senate briefing on COVID-19 in January to steer stock trades before the public was aware of how serious the pandemic might become.
Loeffler has denied the allegations of using inside information to make stock trades.
"I have a calling to public service, to fight for the American dream for every single Georgian and yet, for my success, I've been attacked," Loeffler told the crowd. "But you know why? (It's) because I don't owe anyone in Washington anything. The Swamp, the career politicians, the fake news, they despise strong conservative women. I don't owe them anything. I'm only here for you."
For his part, Kemp said Loeffler's record since she arrived in the Senate should speak for itself.
"We're eight months past her being in the Senate," Kemp said. "I'd urge all Georgians to look at her voting record. She stood up and fought hard for our people, she doesn't owe anybody anything in Washington D.C. except for hard working Georgians."
