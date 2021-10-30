As voters in cities across Gwinnett County go to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will hold several offices, the residents of two of those cities will have to make a decision about who will hold the top job in their respective municipalities.
While 13 cities in Gwinnett have at least one contested race on their municipal election ballots, Braselton and Dacula are the only ones where a mayoral race will be among the contested races.
Braselton voters will decide who will succeed retiring Mayor Bill Orr, with councilman Hardy Johnson and attorney Kurt Ward vying for the seat.
Johnson and his wife moved to Braselton in 2013 after they retired, and he has spent four years serving on the City Council. He has also served on Braselton’s Downtown Development Authority, the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Foundation Cabinet, the NGMC Advisory Committee, executive council of the Northeast Georgia District Boy Scouts of America and the 5th District of the Georgia Municipal Association.
Johnson’s campaign website is www.Vote4Hardy.com.
Ward is an attorney who specializes in general counsel issues, litigation and estate planning, and his family has lived in Braselton since 2010. He has worked with 11 neighborhoods in the city address development proposals in their areas that they they were against. He has also been involved in a long list of organizations in the area.
Ward’s campaign website can be found at www.ElectKurt.org.
Dacula is in a different situation, however. This will be the first mayoral election held in the city since longtime former Mayor Jimmy Wilbanks died in January 2019. Current Mayor Trey King was appointed shortly after Wilbanks’ death to lead the city, but this will be his first time actually running for the office. King faces a challenge from business intelligence professional Wade Anthony.
In addition to being Dacula’s mayor, King also teaches chemistry at Collins Hill High School, a job he has held for 23 years. Prior to King being appointed to the mayor’s office by the City Council nearly three years ago, the Dacula Zoning Board of Appeals, the Dacula Planning Commission and the city’s Steering Committee for its 2030 Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
King’s campaign social media page can be found at www.facebook.com/TreyKingforMayor2021.
Meanwhile, Anthony is a native of Antigua and Barbuda whose family immigrated to the U.S. when he was 15 in the 1970s. He became a U.S. citizen in 1996. He is a co-founder of the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Georgia and helped raise funds for Junior Achievement and Partners for Care during his career. He has worked in in business intelligence for multiple companies throughout his career.
Anthony’s campaign website can be found at www.wadeanthony.org.
Sugar Hill was originally expected to have a contested mayoral race, but one of the two candidates for the office was disqualified after discrepancies and questions arose over whether she lived in the city or at least met the residency requirement to run for the office. That leaves councilman Brandon Hembree as the only remaining candidate for Sugar Hill’s mayoral seat.
But, the mayoral races will not be the only races to watch on Tuesday. Several cities across Gwinnett County have contested City Council races.
In Lawrenceville, voters will be asked to pick two new City Council members — one half of the council — to replace retiring councilmen Keith Roche and Bob Clark.
The candidates for Roche’s seat are Bruce Hardy and Marlene Taylor-Crawford while the candidates for Clark’s seat are Edwar Aviles-Mercedes, Katrina Fellows and Austin Thompson.
Auburn has three candidates, including incumbent council members Bill Ackworth and Robert L. Vogel III, running for two at large council seats. The third candidate in that race is Taylor Sisk.
Braselton councilwoman Peggy Slappey faces a re-election challenge from Richard Harper for one council seat while Jeff Gardner and James Murphy face off in another, open council race in the city.
Duluth also has two contested City Council races. Councilman Billy Jones faces a challenge from Lamar Doss for the Post 3 seat while Manfred Graeder, Brandon Odum and Ray Williams are running against each other for an open Post 4 seat.
Lilburn has two contested council seats. Incumbent Post 4 council member Emil Powella is facing a re-election challenge from Sherrie Villa. Meanwhile, Daniel J. Bollinger II, Michael F. Hart and Calum Lewis are running for an open Post 3 seat.
Former Loganville councilman Skip Baliles will become that city’s new mayor without facing a challenger in an open race. Meanwhile, seven candidates — Melanie Long, Terry Parsons, Shenia Rivers-Devine, Rosa D. Steele, Branden Whitfield, James Wilson and incumbent councilwoman Anne Huntsinger — are vying for three at large seats on the City Council.
Elsewhere, there will be one contested council race each in Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Snellville and Suwanee.
In Norcross, incumbent councilman Matt Myers faces a challenge from Sophie Gibson.
Peachtree Corners councilwoman Jeanne Aulbach will face Joe Sawyer in a rematch from four years ago in the District 4 race.
Snellville councilman Todd Warner is facing a re-election challenge of his own from Catherine Hardrick.
Meanwhile, Suwanee councilman Peter Charpentier will face Jonathan Marcantonio and David Martinez in his own re-election race.
And, while Sugar Hill’s mayoral race is no longer contested, it will have a pair of contested council races. Incumbent councilman Nicholas Greene will face Amber Chambers in the Post 4 race while Tiffany Hale Carter and Jenn Thatcher face each other in the open Post 3 race.
There is also one contested school board race — for a seat on the Buford City School Board — this year.
Lien Diaz and Kathleen Welch are facing each other in an open race for a seat on Buford’s municipal school board.
