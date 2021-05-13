With a global pandemic underway, the last 12 months hasn't exactly been a traditional way to wind down an undergraduate college career. But Georgia Gwinnett College graduating senior Yesmeen Jaser said that made Thursday's commencement ceremonies sweeter.
GGC held in-person commencement ceremonies for its Class of 2021 at the Infinite Energy Arena Thursday, and an in-person ceremony for the Class of 2020 Thursday night. A virtual commencement ceremony, for people still concerned about being at large events, was broadcast Wednesday night.
"This ceremony, it means a little more because we've struggled through a pandemic together, and we've survived it," Jaser said.
Thursday's ceremonies were a big step toward normalcy for GGC since it was unable to hold in-person commencement ceremonies at end of the spring 2020 ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were about 750 graduates in GGC's Class of 2021, according college officials.
"GGC has provided you with the knowledge and skills needed to be successful outside of the walls of this college, and you've already proven yourself more than capable of managing change," GGC President Jann Joseph told the graduates at a ceremony Thursday afternoon.
"But, remember change brings the opportunity to grow so don't be afraid of it. Take every advantage if you can to commit yourself to life-long learning. Everyone of you has the ability to make a tremendous impact on our society so extend your GGC family to the world."
When the pandemic hit Georgia in March 2020, GGC joined other educational institutions in quickly switching to online learning. Due to the pandemic's ongoing impact, many classes at GGC were offered virtually this year as well.
For the roughly 100 members of the Class of 2020 who showed up to participate in the in-person ceremony, Thursday night was especially special or, as Joseph put it, "a long time coming" for the graduates, who only got an online ceremony a year ago.
"We are here to celebrate you again, the right way, our unstoppable Class of 2020," Joseph said. "Thank you for coming back for the opportunity to walk across the stage because we know this is a dream postponed.
"Alumni of 2020, you spoke and we listened. You wanted, and quite possible needed, to be in this space together and take that ever important walk across this stage. Although we weren't able to fulfill your dreams last year, we are here to do just that."
Jaser, who earned a bachelor's degree in biology and delivered the student address at ceremonies Thursday, said all of her classes were done almost completely virtually this year, although a few lab projects could be done in-person.
"We had hybrid versions of classes," she said. "We were able to go inside the labs and do a few experiments."
The pandemic was just one of many challenges Jaser overcame to get to her college degree. She is a first-generation Palestian-American (who was born in America), but her family moved to Jerusalem when she was growing up, then moved to Lawrenceville when she was in high school.
Due to an issue getting credits transferred to a Gwinnett high school that would have required her to redo her first two years of high school, she opted to instead get her GED. She then got married, and later divorced, while she was studying at GGC.
And, finally there was a global pandemic that hit late in her second-to-last year of college, and it continued through her final year.
She credited the GGC faculty and staff — who she said "became like friends" — with helping her and all of this year's graduates get through all of the adversities they faces.
"It was absolutely life-changing," Jaser said of her experience. "I didn't just have my parents as my support system, or my family as my support system, I had the GGC faculty and staff by my side, and they helped me every day.
"I wouldn't be here today if it weren't for them."
Jaser is the first member of her family to graduate from college. She will now prepare to take her MCAT tests and apply to med schools. NYU is her dream med school, and she is also looking at other schools, such as UCLA, Emory and UGA.
"I want to become a cardiothoracic surgeon," she said. "I actually have a very silly slogan: 'I fix hearts, not break them.'"
A sense of overcoming a heavy obstacle was shared by other students at GGC's commencement ceremonies. One graduate at a ceremony held Thursday morning had the message, "It always seems impossible until it's done" glued to her graduation cap.
The pandemic's impact was felt on the commencement ceremonies. The in-person ceremonies were socially distanced. The college, which has traditionally held one ceremony, broke it up into two ceremonies for the Class of 2021 with graduates of some schools walking in the morning and graduates of other schools walking in the afternoon.
Several graduates also wore face masks with their graduation attire.
While there were differences because of COVID-19, Joseph closed out the ceremonies by invoking one tradition that goes back long before the pandemic.
"At GGC, we end everything with a very simple anthem, and that is 'Go be great, and go Grizzlies,' " she said.
