Gwinnett County Public Schools began gradually bringing students back to school Wednesday, and district officials said the school year began well with only a few hiccups for some digital learners.
The district is doing a staggered start to the 2021-2022 school year and while all students began classes on Wednesday, only kindergartners and first, sixth and ninth graders whose families did not opt out of in-person instruction — as well as students with special needs who are taught in small groups — going to their schools. Students in the second, third, seventh and 10th grades went to school for in-person instruction on Thursday.
Monday, which is when the remaining students whose families did not opt out of in-person instruction will go to their schools, will mark a big shift from last year for the district, however. That's because the district expects most of its students to be in their classes, in person, this year.
"About 3% of our students are attending digitally and 97% are in person this year," district spokeswoman Sloan Roach said.
The number of students expected to be in their classes in person this year is a stark difference from a year ago, when the majority of GCPS students opted to learn digitally during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
The number of students who will be doing digital learning this fall is slightly higher than district officials had previously anticipated earlier in the summer. The district gave families until this past Monday to change whether they wanted their kids to learn in person or digitally this fall in light of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
"Over the summer, we were right around 2% (opting for digital learning) and even as we started getting closer to school starting, we were at about 2.5%," Roach said. "We did not close that window for parents to make a change until Monday, Aug. 2, and so during that time, we did see it increase to 3%.
"Still, we're just really excited that the vast majority of our students are in person. We know that is how students learn best so we're just happy to be back together in our schools."
With the staggered start for in-person learning, students who were not scheduled to return to school right away began the academic year digitally until their turn to go back in person came up.
"Overall (Wednesday) was a very good start for both in-person and digital learners," Roach said. "We did have some students who were kicked out of Zoom sessions and some forgotten student passwords … no issues that we were not able to address."
And, students who are coming back to school in person have to wear face masks. The district announced it was reinstating a mask mandate a week before the school year began, prompting a protest on July 30 by parents who are upset about their children having to wear masks again.
Roach said she was not aware of any issues being raised at the schools over the mask mandate as the school year began, however.
"I'm sure our principals are working with our families who have concerns about masks, or other concerns," Roach said. That's part of what we during back to school, these first few days, is work with our families and try to address needs and make sure we're doing what's best for our students."
