Dr. Kevin Schaffer and other doctors at the Atlanta Allergy and Asthma are used to getting calls with people who have questions during pollen season, but this year is a little different.
The questions touch on pollen allergies, but also on the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19. Callers are curious about the differences between the two and whether their runny nose or dry throat is just pollen allergies, or a viral disease.
"There's been multiple, multiple calls," Schaffer said. "You know not all doctor's offices are open. In fact, I think many, if not most, are closed. In our specialty, while we are specialists, we do take care of a lot of people that rely on us as primary care — people with allergic rhinitis, the hay fever, all of that, but (also) asthmatics, people with other allergic conditions, other respiratory problems if their not allergic to anything, chronic sinusitis.
"These people, they develop cough, and if they have asthma, they have cough and shortness of breath so they're very concerned about whether or not this is pollen or whether it's another disease or whether it's corona, so we have to talk to those people individually."
While Georgians struggle to cope with the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, a new — and yet also old and familiar — threat reared its dusty yellow head on Friday: pollen.
Friday was the second day of spring, but it was also the first day of 2020 where the pollen count hit the "Extremely High" range, according to Atlanta Allergy and Asthma. The allergy center reported a pollen count of 1,668 for the day.
Southerners are used to pollen in the air — and on cars and just about everything else left outside — in the spring, but this year is different. What people are not used to is pollen season happening in the midst of a global pandemic.
Officials at Atlanta Allergy and Asthma warn that when pollen counts get into the "extremely high" range, it can begin to prompt symptoms in people who have allergies, especially if they have tree allergies.
That means allergy suffers have to question their coughs or other symptoms: is it allergies acting up or COVID-19.
"There are certainly some differentiating features of both, but it certainly can be confusing," Schaffer said.
Pollen has been in the air for months, but with a particularly rainy winter, the numbers had been low. Friday was the highest pollen count seen this year, far higher than it has previously been this year.
The previous highest single-day count for 2020 had been 423 on March 13.
"It is not unusual to see wide variations in daily pollen counts at this time of year," Atlanta Allergy and Asthma Dr. Stanley Fineman said. "With the warmer temperatures, the trees are pollinating, however, rain or sporadic colder temps can cause a transient lowering of pollen counts throughout the coming weeks."
Schaffer said there are some ways to tell the difference between an allergy attack and a case of COVID-19 or some other virus-generated disease.
More specifically, there are two main pieces of information to be particularly mindful of when trying to tell the difference, to be exact.
One of those pieces of information is history.
"Typically, with pollen allergies, somebody will have had this same problem for many years," Schaffer said. "Certainly somebody could have moved here, or just had it for the first year so they may be even more confused, but I think one tip would be that you've always had this when the pollen gets heavy and, boom, the pollen is heavy and you get what you always get."
Another piece of information is the symptoms themselves.
Coronavirus brings fever, cough and shortness of breath, Schaffer said. But, allergic asthmatics can also have a cough and shortness of breath, he said.
Hence why it might get a little confusing to tell the difference in symptoms at times.
"The symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis, the hallmark, would be stuffy nose, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose and itchy eyes," he said. "If you have those kinds of symptoms without fever, certainly if you've had it in the past, it's probably pollen.
"Of course, you can also have cough, which is also one of the symptoms of coronavirus, so that can make it a little more challenging. One of the big differentiating features would be fever because we would not expect fever with allergies, but with infection. That doesn't mean you have coronavirus just because you have a fever — you could have a different virus or you could still have the seasonal flu, influenza A or B — (but) that helps distinguish."
That's something to keep in mind when questioning what you have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.