Gwinnett residents are being asked to participate in a year-long process to plan how the county's artistic community can grow and serve all of the county's residents.
Artworks Gwinnett is working on an arts and creative economy master plan called Create Gwinnett. The idea is to create a comprehensive plan that will outline how Gwinnett can grow creatively and use arts and culture as "an engine for the county's prosperity."
“Gwinnett is the most diverse county in the state and we need to hear from all of these communities to know where that funding should be concentrated,” Artworks Gwinnett Chairman Jonathan Holmes said. “What grade would you give your community for its arts vibrancy? How can we get it to an A?! Tell us what you like, what you need, what you imagine.”
Artworks Gwinnett will kick off its year-long master planning process will kick off with an event scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 11 at Eddie Owen Presents: Red Clay Music Foundry, which is located at 3116 Main St. in Duluth. Organizers said the event will include musical performances as well as interactive mapping of creative spaces and conversation circles where attendees will be able to talk about how and where they want to experience culture.
Artworks Gwinnett officials said they want the Create Gwinnett plan to serve as the county's "pathway for regional and national creative leadership." The plan will be focused on how to develop talent equitably, how to expand jobs in the arts sector and what policies can be put in place to support vibrant communities.
“Whether you attend events at the many cultural facilities in our county or in your neighborhood, whether you like making art or just experiencing it, you are a vital part of Gwinnett’s cultural ecosystem,” said Joy Bailey-Bryant, president of Lord Cultural Resources, which is the consulting firm that will lead the team that is facilitating the plan.
ArtWorks Gwinnett officials said anyone who is interested in attending the kick off event on July 11, or any other Create Gwinnett-related events, should RSVP by visiting artworksgwinnett.org.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
