Norcross resident Don Miller has been promoted to become Arrow Exterminators’ Vice President of Commercial.
Miller was Arrow’s former director of commercial sales and has been with the company since 2014, and in the pest control industry for eight years. During his time with Arrow, Miller has served as service center manager of the Southwest Georgia Commercial and Southwest Florida Commercial service centers in addition to serving as director of commercial sales.
In his new role, he will oversee operations in the Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Texas markets.
