State insurance investigators are looking for a Snellville woman accused of allegedly stealing someone's identity so she could open open an insurance policy to get reimbursements for fake home improvement-related purchases.
The Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King's office announced on Thursday that a warrant had been taken out for the arrest of Nikishia Young, 49. The warrants were issued Tuesday by a judge in Gwinnett County, according to King's office.
“Our Criminal Investigations Division discovered that Ms. Young initiated renter’s insurance claims for the amount of $8,100,” King said. “The accused had a policy with Liberty Mutual Insurance and stole another individual’s identity to open a policy with Progressive Insurance. She then attempted to secure funds for fake damage using three fraudulent Home Depot receipts.”
Young is wanted on two counts of insurance fraud, one count of identity fraud and three counts of forgery in the 1st degree.
