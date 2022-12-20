Gwinnett County police said an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a man in the parking lot at a Stone Mountain area tavern on Monday night.
Police have not released the name of the man arrested, but said he was taken into custody near the scene of the shooting.
Officers were called to the scene at Will Henry's Tavern, located at 1228 Rockbridge Rd., around 7 p.m. When they arrived they found a man in his 40s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The man was transported from the scene but later died at the hospital, police said.
Police said the motive for the incident appears to stem from a road rage incident that occurred in the parking lot of the tavern.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Police are asking anyone with information to share in the case to contact GCPD detectives at 770- 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: GP220103125
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
