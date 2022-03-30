Gwinnett County police said a Snellville man was arrested Tuesday night after shooting another man during an altercation at an LA Fitness gym.
Timothy Dixon, 30, has been arrested in connection to the shooting of 30-year-old Gabriel Allen of Atlanta, police said. Dixon has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of 5295 Stone Mountain Highway. When officers arrived, they located Allen lying on the ground near the entrance to LA Fitness. Police said Allen was unresponsive and suffering two gunshot wounds.
"During the investigation, detectives learned that Dixon and Allen had a verbal altercation during a basketball game that resulted in the shooting," said Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle.
According to police, one of the men went out into the parking lot and the other followed him out. The situation then escalated, with Dixon shooting Allen.
Police said Allen is recovering in the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
Anyone who has information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 22-0027081
