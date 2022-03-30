featured Arrest made after man shot at Stone Mountain area LA Fitness, Gwinnett police say From Staff Reports Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Timothy Dixon Photo: Fox 5 Atlanta Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gwinnett County police say a man was arrested after shooting another man Tuesday night after an altercation at an LA Fitness gym.Timothy Dixon has been arrested in connection to the shooting, police said. News Gwinnett County police searching for suspect after man found shot to death outside of Lilburn area strip mall From Staff Reports Police said the shooting happened after the two men had some type of altercation at the gym, which is located at the LA Fitness location off of Highway 78 in unincorporated Stone Mountain.According to police, one of the men went out into the parking lot and the other followed him out. The situation then escalated, with Dixon shooting the other man, who has not been identified.Police said the victim is recovering in the hospital. His condition is not known at this time. 