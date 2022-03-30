Screen Shot 2022-03-29 at 10.22.09 PM.png
Photo: Fox 5 Atlanta

Gwinnett County police say a man was arrested after shooting another man Tuesday night after an altercation at an LA Fitness gym.

Timothy Dixon has been arrested in connection to the shooting, police said.

Police said the shooting happened after the two men had some type of altercation at the gym, which is located at the LA Fitness location off of Highway 78 in unincorporated Stone Mountain.

According to police, one of the men went out into the parking lot and the other followed him out. The situation then escalated, with Dixon shooting the other man, who has not been identified.

Police said the victim is recovering in the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

