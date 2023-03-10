Lake Lanier Buford Dam aerial (copy)

Lake Lanier and Buford Dam are shown in this undated photo looking toward Buford Dam Park. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Friday afternoon that it would begin seeking new names for the lake and dam, in response to a federal commission's report of Department of Defense properties named for people who served in the Confederate Army, but the corps then announced two hours later that it was pausing those efforts

 File Photo

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers launched — and then quickly "paused" — efforts to find a new name for Lake Lanier and Buford Dam on Friday afternoon.

The lake and the dam were highlighted in a report from a federal commission that looked at renaming Department of Defense properties which are named for people who served in the Confederate Army. The Naming Commission was created in response to the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021.

