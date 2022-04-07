The bathroom facility at Van Pugh North Park, which is on Lake Lanier in Hall County, is shown in this photo from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Officials with the Corps of Engineers are warning local residents that the park will close if the people who have been causing vandalism at the bathroom facility are not caught.
Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Gwinnett residents could lose one of their recreation options on Lake Lanier because of an ongoing vandalism issue.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning local residents that a park on Lake Lanier could be closed if the people who have been causing vandalism at the park's bathroom facility are not caught. The restroom that is being vandalized is at Van Pugh North Park, on Hall County's portion of the lake.
The park is run by the Corps of Engineer, and officials they have had to repeatedly repair the bathroom facility because of the vandalism.
"Vandalism has been a frequent occurrence over the past several months resulting in significant expense in cleaning and repair costs," the Corps of Engineers' Lake Lanier project maanagement office said in a statement on Facebook. "Unfortunately, it will be faced with closing the restroom if this activity continues. Due to health and safety factors, if the restroom closes, the park will have to close."
Anyone who sees the vandalism while it is being done is asked to call 911. The Corps of Engineers is working with officials from the Hall County Sheriff's Office to investigate the vandalism. Anyone who knows who has been causing the vandalism is asked to call the Lake Lanier Project Management Office at 770-945-9531.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
