Gwinnett County police said that The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over an officer involved shooting investigation that killed a man Friday morning.
Police said an officer shot and killed a man who they said was armed and carrying a note during an incident in unincorporated Norcross.
The incident happened on Singleton Road. According to police, officers responded to a suspicious person call just after 8:30 a.m. The caller said that a male was walking with a gun at a soccer field just off Singleton Rd.
"As officers attempted to talk to the Hispanic adult male, he pointed the gun at an officer," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "A Gwinnett Police officer fired a shot during the incident. The male was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
"At the hospital, a note was found in the male’s pocket addressed to Gwinnett Police. There are no injuries to any officers. The GBI is on scene and has taken over the investigation."
Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: GP220090437
