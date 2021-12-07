Algebra and TikTok.
They don't necessarily seem like two things that go together, but that didn't stop Archer High School algebra teacher Lee Allen from challenging his students to find a way to bring the two together. The result were videos of students dancing while they sang inventive songs that they wrote about algebraic equations.
And, it sprang from Allen just wanting to try something different and inventive to make them want to learn math.
"That was just finding a way to give the kids a creative outlet," Allen said. "Georgia State University actually picked it up and using it as a creative writing thing for their doctoral students."
It's creativity like the merging of algebra and TikTok that Gwinnett County Public Schools officials cited as they named Allen as the district's Teacher of the Year and High School Teacher of the Year during a ceremony at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center on Tuesday night.
All 139 school-level teachers of the year were recognized during the ceremony although only the top 25 candidates for the district-wide honors were recognized in person at the ceremony, culminating with the naming of Allen for the district-wide honor.
"I'm really just humbled and shocked," Allen said after the ceremony ended. "I never thought I'd be here. I wasn't sure I'd be the school-level teacher of the year just because there's so many great people I work with at my school, much less representing over 12,000 teachers. It's mind-blowing to me."
When Superintendent Calvin Watts announced Allen was GCPS' Teacher of the Year, the educator dropped his head in his hand for a moment as he tried to take it all in before he stood up, hugged his wife, Mia — who also teaches algebra at Archer — and walked up to accept the award.
"I started meditating," Allen said. "I read this book called '5 a.m. Club,' and I wake up at 5 a.m. and as part of my wake-up routine, I've been meditating, so I was trying to embrace the moment, recognize what was around me and do the things I learned in meditation to just kind of process the moment and also enjoy it."
Allen has been a teacher for eight years, with the last three spent in GCPS. He began his career in education at Northwest Whitfield High School in 2014 after a career in the business sector and then arrived at Archer, where he teachers algebra to freshmen, in 2019.
Allen is also the assistant coach for Archer's varsity wrestling team. As a coach, he has student-athletes participate in community service projects that range from building homes for Habitat for Humanity, cleaning a local animal shelter and sitting and talking to residents at a local nursing home.
Allen said he tries to teach his students and wrestlers that the most important thing they can do is to try and do the best they can in anything they attempt.
"When I walk through the door, I'm the best teacher I can be; when I walk in the wrestling room, I'm the best coach I can be; when I'm at home, I'm the best husband and dad I can be," he said. "I challenge my students and my athletes to do the same: to do the best that they can in everything they are doing because otherwise, you're just wasting your potential."
As he accepted the recognition at the ceremony, he had a message for his fellow educators who may be struggling with stress because of the COVID-19 pandemic: hang on.
"If you work in education and you're struggling, hear me, you're not alone," Allen said. "However, I'm still here. If you're still in education, you're still here. The good news is that while many of us considered leaving, most of us haven't yet.
"The education system is being stretched, but it's not broken. I believe, if we can work together as a community, we can improve many of the issues that we're currently facing in education."
Archer Principal Ken Johnson said it was no surprise to him that Allen earned the district-wide honor this year. In fact, he said people around the high school had been predicting their colleague would receive the honor.
Johnson praised Allen's ability to come up with unique ways to teach kids about math — something Allen attributes to being married to an educator who he can brainstorm with. The principal said that played a large role in why it makes sense to him that Allen was a logical choice for GCPS Teacher of the Year.
"He's super creative and engaging with his students," Johnson said. "When you visit his classroom, you know right away that the kids are well aware of how much he cares about them and cares that they're successful."
In addition to Allen being named the district's overall Teacher of the Year and the High School Teacher of the Year, Arcado Elementary School's Jamie Garcia Caycho was named the district's Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Berkmar Middle School's Taniesha Pooser was name the Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Other finalists for the District's Teacher of the Year award included Puckett's Mill Elementary School's Kelly Powell, North Gwinnett Middle School's Jenny Stark and Brookwood High School's Erin Thompson.
As the district's Teacher of the Year, Allen receives a $1,000 annual award for as long as he is employed by the district, as well as a laptop, a crystal peach, a $500 grocery store gift card, a gift basket, a commemorative ring and a one-time $2,500 cash award. A $3,000 donation was also made to Archer High School.
Caycho and Pooser each received $750 a year for as long as they work for GCPS, and a laptop, for being named the elementary and middle school teachers of the year.
