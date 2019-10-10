The fact that Gwinnett County is a majority minority county is likely no secret as county leaders have long touted Gwinnett's diversity as an asset — but the county is expected to get a lot more diverse over the next 31 years.
The Atlanta Regional Commission released its 2050 population projections for metro Atlanta on Thursday, and they show a big change is coming Gwinnett in terms of the makeup of its population.
Gwinnett is projected to have nearly 1.5 million residents in Gwinnett — a figure the county was previously expected to reach by 2040 — but one key item in the Gwinnett projections is that white residents are not expected to be the largest ethnic group in the county by the middle of the 21st century.
The largest group, at 28% of the county's total population, is expected to be Hispanic. Whites will be the third largest group, making up 18% of the population.
"I believe that number (for Hispanic residents) will likely be larger," Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials Executive Director Jerry Gonzalez said. "(The) 2020 Census numbers will certainly provide a more accurate trajectory. Clearly, this demonstrates the continued Growth of the demographic and electoral power of our community. "
Although Gwinnett has been a majority-minority county for years, the projections for the percentage of Gwinnett residents who are white to drop two spots could be significant for the dynamics of the county, affecting a wide range of areas from education to community resources and public services.
African-Americans are expected to remain the second largest ethnic group in the county by the middle of the 21st century, making up 27% of the population. Four years ago, African-Americans were the second largest ethnic group in the county in 2015, making up 26% of the population, according to the ARC. At that time, whites made up 39% of the population.
Region-wide Hispanics are expected to make up a larger part of metro Atlanta's projected population of 8.6 million people. They made 12% of the region's residents in 2015 and they are expected to make up 21% of the metro area's population in 2050.
But the projections for slower overall population growth than county officials had previously touted is another key item in the ARC's forecast.
For years, it has been said that Gwinnett County will hit 1.5 million residents by 2040, but the ARC said it is projecting Gwinnett will add just 589,000 over the next 31 years, putting the county's expected 2050 population at 1.48 million people.
While that means the ARC expects it will take the county longer to add another half-a-million residents, the regional organization said it still represents a 66% increase in Gwinnett's population over the next three decades.
The county's population is also expected to grow older over the next three decades. The ARC's forecast projects seniors over 75 will make up 13% of the county's population in 2050. They made up 3% of the county's population in 2015.
“Metro Atlanta has been one of the nation’s growth engines for the past few decades, fueled by our high quality of life and dynamic, diverse economy,” ARC Executive Director Doug Hooker said in a statement. “But of course there’s no crystal ball, and our continued prosperity is not a certainty.
"We must continue to carefully plan for the future and invest in the programs and infrastructure needed for our region to remain a great place to live.”
But just as Gonzalez thinks the ARC's forecast for the portion of Gwinnett's population that will be Hispanic in 2050 might be an underestimate, Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash also believes the county's overall population in 31 years may be higher than the ARC expects.
"ARC population forecast figures tend to be a little low for Gwinnett on a historical basis," Nash said. "Other sources like Woode and Poole show higher numbers for Gwinnett's future population.
"Bottom line, though, the difference is just a matter of degree. Gwinnett is going to continue to grow a great deal over the next three decades and there are more steps we need to take to prepare for it."