Atlanta Regional Commission Chairman Kerry Armstrong, third from left, was one of the people honored at the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce's annual gala on Saturday night. Armstrong received the chamber's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Kerry Armstrong has been the Atlanta Regional Commission Board’s chairman for nearly a decade, but that’s not his only job.
Armstrong, who is a resident of Gwinnett, is also the managing director at Pope and Land Real Estate, where he’s worked for the last decade.
But, Armstrong added a new title over the weekend: lifetime achievement award recipient.
The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to Armstrong during its annual gala on Saturday night.
Armstrong has been a member of the ARC board since 2008 and was first elected to serve as the board’s chairman in late 2013, making him one of the most influential people in the region and the state.
He’s also worked in real estate for more than 30 years.
Armstrong is also heavily involved in the community. He is a member of: the Gwinnett County chamber of Commerce Board, the Greater North Fulton Chamber Board, the Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation Board, the Council for Quality Growth, the ATO Foundation and the Richmond Property Group, and the state’s Partnership for Public Facilities and Infrastructure Act Guidelines Committee.
He is a past chairman of the Gwinnett Chamber Board and the Council for Quality Growth.
