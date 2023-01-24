327131298_715636926852477_8921532074126450361_n.jpg

Atlanta Regional Commission Chairman Kerry Armstrong, third from left, was one of the people honored at the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce's annual gala on Saturday night. Armstrong received the chamber's Lifetime Achievement Award.

 Photo: Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce

Kerry Armstrong has been the Atlanta Regional Commission Board’s chairman for nearly a decade, but that’s not his only job.

Armstrong, who is a resident of Gwinnett, is also the managing director at Pope and Land Real Estate, where he’s worked for the last decade.