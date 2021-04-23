Office space. Residential space. Green space. Walking trails and connections to nearby parks. A bus rapid transit route.
These are some of the potential uses officials could end up looking at as they prepare to figure out what the future holds for Gwinnett Place Mall property. Gwinnett County and the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District received a $220,000 Livable Centers Initiative grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission this week to work on the Gwinnett Place Mall Revitalization Strategy.
The area has been the subject of studies in the past, such as the ACTivate Gwinnett Place plan that was released in 2015, but the county and CID couldn't do anything to act on some of those plans because the mall was privately owned.
But, the county recently closed on its $23 million purchase of most of the mall property and taken ownership of it.
"It's really time to do that deep dive," Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen said. "We've done a lot of concept and vision planning over the years, and we've debated should we just do some kind of master revitalization strategy or master game plan, or something, but we kept coming back to, 'We don't own it, the county doesn't own it so there's no reason to do that.'
"But, now the stars have aligned and things have changed so now is the time to build upon those concepts and those ideas we've been looking at for all of these years."
The redevelop strategy is effectively the study county officials have, since the purchase of the mall was announced, said would be done to determine the best use of the property. The mall had been largely vacant when the sale was announced, and access to most of the interior spaces was already blocked off before that announcement.
The ARC's LCI grant covers most of the cost of compiling the strategy, but the CID and the county did have to put up about $55,000 of matching funds to cover the rest of the cost. The LCI grant is one of 11 that the ARC announced this week.
Three of those grants, including the one for Gwinnett Place, are for projects in Gwinnett County.
“As the LCI program moves into its 21st year of fostering improved quality of life for metro Atlanta’s residents, it’s critically important that we renew our attention in our planning work to addressing the systemic barriers that have prevented many communities from sharing in our region’ s success over the years,” said Sam Shenbaga, who is the managing director of the ARC's Community Development group.
“The LCI program is dedicated to creating vibrant and inclusive communities that are geared to serve the needs of all our region’s residents.”
There are several ways the county could be use the mall property in the future, and officials are expected to solicit public input as a strategy for the site is developed. Allen said officials will look at what could be successful at the site.
"We'll look at transit-focused redevelopment, but it will also look at how to make things more walkable, how to improve that connectivity (and) all of that kinds of pulls into transportation," Allen said. "(Officials will also be) looking quality of life, looking at housing options for all people, incomes and ages ...
"We'll also look at livability, quality of life, zoning, creative placemaking."
New park and public spaces could also be looked at, according to Allen.
One factor that has to be taken into account is that the county's purchase of the mall did not include the Macy's, Beauty Master, Mega Mart and former Sears anchor spaces, as well as portions of the mall parking lot that were adjacent to them.
Those anchors spots were owned by separate groups from the mall's previous owners.
As a result, Macy's, Mega Mart and Beauty Master are operating as usual while Northwood Ravin is letting the Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale Health Departments use the former Sears anchor as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
Allen did not rule out the possibility that aspects of ACTivate Gwinnett Place will be incorporated into the plans for the mall. That could include walking connections to McDaniel Farm and Shorty Howell parks and a 17-mile loop trail connecting the Infinite Energy Center and the mall property.
It will also include "complete streets" concepts that are designed to accommodate all types of transportation, including transit, cars, bicycles and foot traffic for people of all ages.
"I think a good portion of it will (be included)," Allen said. "The 'complete streets' on Mall Boulevard, actually the county, at the end of last year, completed right-of-way acquisition for that first complete street. We've already completed, with the county, several streetscapes. The county is looking at possible improvements there at the Venture Parkway retention ponds."
Transit one area the study will look examine
One area the ARC highlighted in its announcement about the Gwinnett Place Mall grant is that one of the things officials will look at is how a BRT route could be incorporated into the county's planned expansion of the Gwinnett Place Transit Center.
Allen said transit has to be a part of the look because federal funding related to transportation is a part of the funding source for the grant.
"It will have that transportation, transit, walkability component because it's my understanding that most of the money, that's the source of them," Allen said.
Gwinnett County Transit has long had a transit center at Gwinnett Place Mall, serving as a place where about five bus routes converge so riders can change buses and routes, allowing someone to get from, say, Sugarloaf Mills to the Doraville MARTA station. It is located on Satellite Boulevard and adjacent to the Macy's at the mall.
An expansion and improvement of the transit center was actually one of the recommendations of the ACTivate Gwinnett Place plan.
The county has been gradually acquiring vacant land parcels around the existing transit center, including some that had been owned by Macy's, in recent years to make room for a major expansion of the center.
"The Transit Center is located on (county) property and set for an upgrade to become the county transit system’s main hub," the ARC said in a description of the grant award. "The LCI study’s goal is to support transit, cars and pedestrians, improving both transportation and quality of life in the area."
County Commissioner Kirkland Carden, whose district includes the Gwinnett Place area, said he was grateful to the ARC for awarding the grant to the county and the CID.
"This sizable grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission further demonstrates that many of the leaders in metro Atlanta and Gwinnett's economic progress are committed to revitalizing the former Gwinnett Place Mall and surrounding area for the better, strengthening the businesses already operating in the area, improving public safety and bringing economic development that will create good paying jobs and bring higher living standards to the area,” Carden said.
