Gwinnett County Transit bus on Satellite Bouelvard

A Gwinnett County Transit bus travels north on Satellite Boulevard near Gwinnett Place Mall in this 2016 file photo. The Atlanta Regional Commission announced this week that Gwinnett County will receive federal funding for design and environmental work on a proposed bus rapid transit, or BRT, line that would be located on Satellite Boulevard.

 File Photo

The Atlanta Regional Commission awarded funding for seven transportation-related projects in Gwinnett County, including a Satellite Boulevard Bus Rapid Transit line, on Wednesday.

The projects are part of a list of 77 metro Atlanta transportation projects that will split $235 million in federal transportation funding that the ARC is tasked with distributing. The funding is part of the Transportation Improvement Program, also known as TIP.