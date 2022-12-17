A Gwinnett County Transit bus travels north on Satellite Boulevard near Gwinnett Place Mall in this 2016 file photo. The Atlanta Regional Commission announced this week that Gwinnett County will receive federal funding for design and environmental work on a proposed bus rapid transit, or BRT, line that would be located on Satellite Boulevard.
The Atlanta Regional Commission awarded funding for seven transportation-related projects in Gwinnett County, including a Satellite Boulevard Bus Rapid Transit line, on Wednesday.
The projects are part of a list of 77 metro Atlanta transportation projects that will split $235 million in federal transportation funding that the ARC is tasked with distributing. The funding is part of the Transportation Improvement Program, also known as TIP.
“These projects will help local communities across metro Atlanta provide better, safer transportation options for their residents that improve quality of life and spark sustainable economic growth,” ARC Managing Director of Transportation Planning John Orr said.
The proposed BRT line on Satellite Boulevard is one of the biggest projects from Gwinnett, and it is set to receive $6.4 million in federal funding through the ARC.
It is expected to run from the OFS property off Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross to the Sugarloaf Mills Park and Ride lot in Lawrenceville. The federal funding will be used to begin environmental and design work on the proposed BRT line.
Gwinnett officials have been looking at how to improve mobility adjacent to the Interstate 85 corridor. BRT, which is a setup where buses act somewhat similar to trains in that they travel in dedicated lanes, is one of the options that has been discussed in recent years.
The county is putting up $1.6 million as a local matching share on he federal dollars, meaning a total of $8 million will be used to kick off the environmental and design work.
But, BRT is not the only big project in Gwinnett that is expected to get funding.
There is $6 million in federal funding going to the Georgia Department of Transportation for the widening of Scenic Highway, also known as State Route 124, between U.S. Highway 78 in Snellville and Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. State and county officials have been planning to add an additional lane in each direction for years.
There is a $1.5 million local match on the Scenic Highway widening.
There is also $2 million, on a $3,000 match, for a planned new interchange on Interstate 985 at Thompson Mill Road.
Meanwhile, Peachtree Corners will get $1 million, on a $250,000 local match, for the north section of the Crooked Creek Trail, from Crooked Creek Park in Sandy Springs to Peachtree Corners Circle.
The Norcross LCI Greenway is also set to get additional federal funding through the ARC to cover work on Priority One network segments.
The city of Norcross had already been designated to receive some federal funding for each of the segments. Collectively, the three segments will receive an additional $3.8 million in federal funding, which will bring the total amount of federal dollars going to those projects to $8.58 million.
The total local match for the Norcross projects will increase by $790,014 as well, however. The city’s total local match will be $2.14 million.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
