The conversion of the intersection of State Route 316 and Hi Hope Road to a limited access interchange, a new interchange at Interstate 85 and McGinnis Ferry Road and the widening of Jimmy Carter Boulevard are some of the infrastructure improvements across metro Atlanta that the Atlanta Regional Commission approved as part of its new Atlanta Region’s Plan this week.
The $173 billion plan, which includes planning for how federal, state and local funds will be spent, includes $27 billion for infrastructure improvements across the metro area. The plan looks forward through 2050 and was approved by the ARC board on Wednesday.
“The Atlanta Region’s Plan offers a balanced, strategic approach to keep our region moving forward, even as our population continues to grow,” ARC Executive Director Doug Hooker said in a statement. “This plan will help metro Atlanta remain competitive, with a high quality of life, in the decades to come.”
There are few items that Gwinnett commuters will actually see included in the plan to address the county, including the intersection to interchange conversion on State Route 316, the new interchange on I-85 and the widening of Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
There are also, for example, long range projections in another $10.9 billion area of the plan, involving transit improvements, that show an eventual bus rapid transit line in Gwinnett, connecting the Sugarloaf Mills area to the Doraville MARTA station. Bus rapid transit, also known as BRT, is one of the items Gwinnett County officials hope to accomplish as part of the county’s transit expansion plans.
The intersection conversion, new I-85 exit, road widening and BRT route could individually be considered big transportation projects for Gwinnett County in the regional plan.
The widening of Jimmy Carter Boulevard, for example, would take place between Buford Highway and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, an area prone to backups and congestion. The plan calls for widening Jimmy Carter from four lanes to six lanes. This is listed as a long range project in the Atlanta Region’s Plan.
Meanwhile, Gwinnett County and the Georgia Department of Transportation have been working for years to turn State Route 316 into a limited access highway through the county. Work is already underway on such a conversion at Harbins Road, and an intersection to interchange conversion at Hi Hope Road is another part of that ongoing effort.
The proposed interchange at I-85 and McGinnis Ferry Road has also been in the works for years, with construction still about three years away. This falls in the same part of the plan that the State Route 36 and Hi Hope Road interchange comes from.
Another project, which may not get as much attention as the other projects is a bike-ped bridge — the replacement of the old Rogers Bridge — that will connect the cities of Duluth and Johns Creek, as well as the Western Gwinnett Bikeway.
The ARC included $10 billion for bike-ped projects in the Atlanta Region’s Plan.
