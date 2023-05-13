This rendering from the draft copy of Lawrenceville’s 2021 downtown master plan shows what a revitalization of Honest Alley as a pedestrian friendly area could look like. the Atlanta Regional Commission announced this past week that it is awarding the city an $80,000 LCI grant to look at activating Honest Alley.
The roundabout at Russell Street and Buford Highway in Suwanee can be seen from the air in this image from Google Maps. The Atlanta Regional Commission announced its staff will provide assistance to the city as it looks at ways to activate the area around the roundabout with new public spaces and buildings.
Photo: City of Lawrenceville
The cities of Lawrenceville and Suwanee are getting help from the Atlanta Regional Commission for projects the cities are planning to undertake.
The ARC announced grants awards and program assistance for governments across metro Atlanta this past week. Lawrenceville is getting a $80,000 Livable Centers Initiative grant for work on Honest Alley while Suwanee will get staff assistance from the ARC through the Community Development Assistance Program to look at an activity node at the Buford Highway at Russell Street roundabout.
Lawrenceville's Honest Alley project will look at whether it's feasible to make Honest Alley, which is located just off the Lawrenceville Square, more pedestrian friendly with placemaking features. The ARC said an activation of the alley could spur economic development for properties located along it by bringing more residents and visitors to it.
It is one of 10 projects across the metro Atlanta that will share a pot of $1.6 million for LCI projects announced this week.
“This year’s LCI grant recipients demonstrate how innovative and bold thinking can transform communities and improve quality of life across the Atlanta region,” ARC Managing Director of Community Development Samyukth Shenbaga said. “We look forward to assisting this year's recipients as they pursue their community visions and move metro Atlanta towards a more equitable and resilient future.”
Meanwhile, Suwanee's Roundabout Master Plan is one of five Community Development Assistance Program, or CDAP, projects that were announced this past week. It will focus on the roundabout that opened in 2021 at Buford Highway and Russell Street, by looking at ways to make it an activity node which will bridge the existing activity areas located at Suwanee Town Center and the Old Town district.
The master plan will build upon work done for Suwanee's Downtown Master Plan update, which was done in 2015. The idea is that it will use market studies and create design guidelines for future public areas and buildings around the roundabout.
“This year’s CDAP projects are highly innovative and hold the potential to spark meaningful change,” Shenbaga said. "These are the kind of ideas and initiatives needed to improve quality of life and make our region more equitable. We’re excited to roll up our sleeves and get started.”
