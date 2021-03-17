April 1 is the deadline to apply for a homestead exemption, the Tax Commissioner's Office is reminding Gwinnett County homeowners.
“Everyone who owns and occupies a home in Gwinnett County is very likely eligible for some type of homestead exemption,” Tax Commissioner Tiffany P. Porter said. “It’s the best way to reduce property taxes, but homeowners must apply by April 1.”
Applications are accepted year round, but must be received by April 1 to take effect this year. Applications received after April 1 will take effect in 2022.
Applications can be completed online at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/apply, the preferred method; alternatively, people may print, sign and deposit the completed application in drop boxes at any Gwinnett Tag Office. Once residents apply, the Tax Commissioner's Office can help determine eligibility.
Eligibility requirements must be met, including owning and occupying the home as a primary residence as of Jan. 1 of the application year. Once an exemption is granted, there is no need to re-apply each year.
The Tax Commissioner’s Customer Service Center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. For property tax assistance, email tax@gwinnettcounty.com or call 770-822-880.
