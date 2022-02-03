April 1 is the deadline to apply for a homestead exemption, and the Tax Commissioner’s Office is reminding Gwinnett County homeowners about the chance to reduce their property taxes.
“An exemption is the best way for qualifying residents to reduce their property taxes,” Tax Commissioner Tiffany Porter said. “Once you apply online by April 1, my staff will work with you to determine your eligibility and the best exemption for your situation.”
Gwinnett County offers a dozen homestead exemptions. The same form is used to apply for all of them, and it is available online at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/apply.
To be eligible, the home must be owned and occupied as the primary residence as of Jan. 1 in the application year; other eligibility criteria may apply, including providing supporting documentation, if required.
Gwinnett County seniors who are 65 and older with a Georgia Net Taxable Income of $105,280 or less may qualify for a Senior Exemption that eliminates school taxes on the primary residence and up to one acre of property. Seniors who are not required to file taxes may provide other proof of income to qualify.
Homeowners with approved exemptions do not need to reapply. To verify an exemption is in place or receive assistance with exemptions, residents can contact the Tax Commissioner’s customer contact center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by phone at (770) 822-8800, via email to Tax@GwinnettCounty.com or by chatting with the office on any Internet-connected device from GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com.
