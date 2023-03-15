PCOM Georgia is accepting applications for the PCOM Georgia Opportunities Academy, sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Community Partnerships.
The academy is set for June 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the PCOM Georgia campus in Suwanee. This free program is open to rising ninth-, 10th-, and 11th-grade Gwinnett County area high school students who have an interest in health care.
“In many instances, high school students may be limited in their exposure to various areas within the healthcare field and others may not realize they want to pursue a career in health care," Christy Finley, EdD, diversity and inclusion program coordinator, said. "The academy is a unique opportunity to connect high school students with current and future healthcare professionals who can provide them with the tools necessary to determine if health care is the right career for them.”
The aim of the five-day camp is to introduce students who identify as African-American, Latinx or are traditionally underrepresented in medicine to college readiness and careers in health care. Students attending the academy will engage in career exploration, practice critical thinking skills and collaboration by engaging in problem-based learning, and develop the skills and self-confidence needed to successfully apply to and navigate college.
During camp, lessons in nutrition, anatomy, CPR and trauma will be covered. Students will be introduced to careers in pharmacy, physical therapy, medicine and research. They will learn alongside current and future healthcare professionals, while participating in clinical skills simulations and anatomy labs.
The academy is sponsored by Hologic and the Jackson EMC Foundation.
For more information and to apply, visit pcom.edu/diversity. The application deadline is April 21.
