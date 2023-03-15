PCOMGeorgia5.jpg

PCOM Georgia is accepting applications for the PCOM Georgia Opportunities Academy, sponsored by the Office of Diversity and Community Partnerships.

 Photo: PCOM Georgia

The academy is set for June 26-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the PCOM Georgia campus in Suwanee. This free program is open to rising ninth-, 10th-, and 11th-grade Gwinnett County area high school students who have an interest in health care.

