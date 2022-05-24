The Gwinnett United in Drug Education, Inc. Board of Directors announced that applications are open for the 2022 Ellen Gerstein Leadership Award and scholarship.
The honor is awarded annually to a Gwinnett County graduating high school senior who has been involved in GUIDE, Inc. and/or Gwinnett Coalition programs and initiatives. The award honors the efforts of Gerstein, the founding executive director of the Gwinnett Coalition who retired in December 2020.
The inaugural award in 2021 was awarded to Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology senior Jehan Sheikh. The GUIDE Board recognized that Sheikh’s passion for contributing to the health and well-being of the community exemplifies Gerstein’s legacy in Gwinnett.
“Young leaders like these give me so much hope for our future. Jehan Sheikh stood out among the applicants because of her extraordinary commitment and leadership of bringing a youth voice to the field of substance abuse prevention in 2021,” Gerstein said. “I can’t wait to see the 2022 applicants as I know we have incredible youth leading change efforts across Gwinnett.”
Scholarship applications are available at guideinc.org and the GUIDE Board of Directors will select the 2022 winner in early June.
Those interested in contributing to funding the Award can donate at guideinc.org/donate and designate “Gerstein Award.”
