Live Healthy Gwinnett officials are inviting Snellville and Norcross resident to join Gwinnett County’s two newest community gardens.
The Harvest Gwinnett program has opened two new community gardens, with one located at Lenora Park in Snellville and another at Graves Park in Norcross. Both gardens have raised beds available for the fall and winter growing season, county officials said.
“In response to a growing need for access to fresh food, Harvest Gwinnett works alongside community partners to close the meal gap by implementing community gardens, nutrition education, food distributions and more,” Live Healthy Gwinnett officials said in an announcement. “Harvest Gwinnett’s first community garden in Lawrenceville opened in May 2020 and has already produced more than 400 pounds of fresh food alternatives that have been distributed to families served by local co-operative services, housing authorities and senior food distribution programs.”
The county is taking application for 4-foot by 8-foot garden plots, with each bed costing $35. Guidelines and application information is available at LiveHealthyGwinnett.com. Residents who have questions about the gardens can reach out to HarvestGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com.
The Lenora Park Community Garden is located at 4515 Lenora Church Road while the Graves Park Community Garden is located at 1540 Graves Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.