A statewide program designed to help residents who are interested in getting training to do jobs in the construction field is enrolling people for its upcoming session in Gwinnett County.
The Construction Education Foundation of Georgia will offer a session of its free four-week Construction Ready program, starting Aug. 16, at HB Next in Lawrenceville. This is the second session the foundation has offered in Gwinnett County.
The program’s expansion into Gwinnett was funded in part by Georgia’s CARES Act-supported Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
“You don’t have to have any experience, you just have to have a desire to want to work in our industry,” said Veda White, the associate director for recruitment and student success for the Construction Ready program. “We’ll train you to get to work in the industry and hopefully get you placed with a job.”
The Construction Ready program is designed to help people who do not have experience or training in the construction field learn how to perform construction jobs. Participants are in classes from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during the session, meaning they spend 20 days in the classroom and a Code of Conduct requires participants show up for class every day.
There are 20 people in a class who train together and they participate in lectures and hands on experience training.
“It’s fast-paced, boot camp-style training,” White said. “What we train in 20 days, it would normally take an individual three to six months to get the training and the credentials that we offer.”
Participants take a pre-test to see what they already know about construction and then undergo guided study to learn other information that they need to know to work in the industry. They will then take a post-test to make sure they learned what they needed to know.
“Each student gets to earn up to eight industry credentials that are recognized all over the world, so they can go work anywhere, they can go work in Atlanta or they can go to another state if they choose to,” White said.
Gwinnett County Commissioner Marlene Fosque worked to bring the program to the county to help residents who aren’t looking to go through a full college program in construction have an alternate training route to jobs in the industry. It was initially thought of as being a way to help students at Gwinnett County Public Schools’ GIVE Center East, but will be open to all residents of the county.
“I’m looking at, ‘How do we increase and have a skilled workforce in Gwinnett County,’ and you have to offer multiple options because college or technical school may not be for everyone, but here is another program,” Fosque said. “So this gives them another option.”
fosque pointed out there are a number of building projects taking place in Gwinnett County. These range from construction of new hotels around the county and the ongoing build out of The Exchange at Gwinnett in her commission district, to long-range projects such as The Rowen knowledge community and research park project that is expected to take decades to build out in the Dacula area.
“I see it as an opportunity when we think about the growth and we think about all of the different economic-type outbursts that we’re having in the area, when we look at The Exchange to other developments that are growing here, construction is definitely viable in Gwinnett,” Fosque said. “So, if this is something that someone can strengthen their skills sets and get the opportunities to work and build and develop here in Gwinnett, we definitely would like to encourage that.”
White said the first session that took place in Gwinnett County “went well” with all of the 11 people who participated in that session getting construction-related jobs after they finished the program. Overall, the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia has a 97% job placement rate for Georgians across the state who have participated in the Construction Ready program.
“We don’t guarantee jobs, but since Jan. 1, 2019, up until this last class we just graduated, we’ve had 100% placement,” White said.
Participants must be at least 18 and able to lift at least 50 pounds to be eligible for the program. Most people who have been charged with crimes in the past can participate in the program, but White said the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia does not allow people who have been convicted of crimes related to methamphetamine or sexual offenses to participate in the program.
Participants do have to be drug-free as well, and will be tested often to screen for drug use.
Anyone interested in registering for the program can do so by visiting constructionready.org/career-seekers/overview.
