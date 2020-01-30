The intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee and McGinnis Ferry Roads is going to be busier in the future.
Ascot Investment Company Inc. received the green light from Gwinnett County commissioners on Tuesday to proceed with plans to build a large residential development that will include 346 apartments and 147 townhomes close to the intersection of Lawrenceville-Suwanee and McGinnis Ferry.
"The mixed-use development here compliments existing commercial uses in the area," Ascot Investment attorney Jeff Mahaffey told commissioners. "As noted on the site plan, access is provided on McGinnis Ferry and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Roads, both of which are major arterial roads."
The development will be built on a 41.3-acre property, and will be located across McGinnis Ferry Road from Super H Mart near the city of Suwanee. It will also have an access point on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.
Ascot officials sought a rezoning of 21.6 acres of the property from R-100 to R-TH to allow for the townhomes and another rezoning of the remaining 19.7 acres from R-100 to RM-24 for the apartments to accommodate the development.
"The townhome portion will have a mandatory homeowners association which maintains the exterior units as well as all landscaping in that community," Mahaffey told commissioners. "The multi-family units (apartments) are gated access (and) there will be pedestrian access to the street."
But the development was not approved without opposition from several nearby residents. One of the concerns was about the number of units being built close to existing residential neighborhoods that are adjacent to, or otherwise nearby, the property.
"It's definitely going to decrease home values when you look into people's backyards and all you see are these multifamily units," said Rachel Pinard, who lives near the planned development site.
Another concern was about the volume of additional traffic on McGinnis Ferry Road and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road near the intersection. Residents pointed out that the intersection can be difficult and that residents of the new development who exit onto Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road would have to turn right and then make a u-turn to turn around and head toward Interstate 85.
"There's no way adding that many units there is not going to affect traffic flow," Anthony Copeland, one of the nearby residents, told commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.