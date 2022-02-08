Five families were displaced after a Tuesday morning apartment fire in Lawrenceville, fire officials said.
The fire happened at Water Vista Apartments, located at 3402 Water Vistas Parkway.
"The fire was reported by contract workers completing work in a vacant apartment," Lt. Ryan McGiboney of Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services said. "The complainant stated that the crew noticed smoke coming from the vents when they turned on the furnace. The workers notified apartment occupants as they escaped the building."
Gwinnett firefighters arrived and found black smoke coming from the affected apartment building, McGiboney said. Firefighters then reported finding the fire in the attic, where they were able to rapidly suppress it.
"A primary search was completed, and everyone was found to be out of the building," McGiboney said. "A rapid intervention team was established, and crews established a positive water supply. Fire crews were rotated through a rehab station where their vital signs were checked while they rehydrated."
There were no injuries reported, McGiboney said. Utility companies secured power and gas to the six apartment units that were affected by water and smoke damage, resulting in five families being displaced.
"Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services worked with the American Red Cross and apartment management who will provide shelter for those families during the recovery process," McGiboney said.
The exact number of persons displaced by the fire is unknown, he said.
